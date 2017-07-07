Uncle Pete's set to close

A longtime Wheeling Favorite will be closing their doors in the near future.
It was announced today that Uncle Pete's will close on August 19th. It's not clear what is causing the closure of the North Wheeling restaurant, but officials say they will make a statement soon.
Many folks across the Ohio Valley say they are saddened by the news of the closure.
WTRF
