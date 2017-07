Pennsylvania Bill Removes Police Videos from Open Records Law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A new Pennsylvania law exempts police audio and video recordings from the state's Right-to-Know Law, leaving the release of those records largely to the discretion of police.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed a bill that also clears legal hurdles that kept police departments from using body cameras, likely expanding their use greatly.

The legislation was supported by police groups. Lawmakers passed it overwhelmingly. The American Civil Liberties Union opposed it, warning it'll keep police videos largely out of public view.

The legislation would let police and prosecutors deny requests for footage if they can't remove or obscure the identity of a confidential informant or victim or the evidence in a criminal or administrative investigation.

The state police are planning to start using body cameras.

