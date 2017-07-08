Building owner reacts to closing of Uncle Pete's

One of Wheeling's most beloved restaurants, Uncle Pete's, will be closing its doors. Now, the building's new owners, and the Mayor, are speaking out.

Many people are upset with the announcement that the North Wheeling restaurant will close its doors on August 19th.

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott says Uncle Pete's is a known commodity in Wheeling, and that the city will do what they can to help keep the restaurant in the Friendly City.

"If the ownership of Uncle Pete's wants to stay in Wheeling, the City of Wheeling will do whatever we can to help them find another suitable location. We don't want to see restaurants leaving Wheeling. We want to see more restaurants coming to Wheeling, and we want to keep the ones we have. We will do absolutely whatever we can," said Mayor Elliott.

7News also spoke to one of the new co-owners of the building who said they have seen rumors on social media saying when they bought the building, they had no intentions to keep the restaurant. They say that is not the case.

The co-owner said they looked at rent costs for other comparable buildings and adjusted their rate to match.

They say they offered the restaurant's owner a contract for rent, and that the owner opted out.