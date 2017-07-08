Barnesville Depot celebrates 100 years

Many years ago, the B&O Railroad was a lifeline to the Ohio Valley, especially in the village of Barnesville.

Even though the tracks have been removed, the Barnesville Depot still remains.

To residents, the building represents the rich history of the area.

"It carried freight and goods from the area to wherever it needed to go. At one point in time, Barnesville was known as the strawberry capitol because so many strawberries were grown and shipped from here. Plus, we have a cigar museum because this whole area was once rich with tobacco growing, and cigar making was a huge industry," said Aaron Wildman, President of the Barnesville Depot Committee.

Saturday, the community celebrated the Barnesville Depot's 100th birthday.

It was constructed in 1917 and served as a station on the B&O until 1983.

The building is now owned by the Village of Barnesville and is open to the public after about $250,000 worth of renovations.

They added a pavilion where a farmers market is now held, a cigar museum, and a restored train car.

Many local families contributed to the restoration of the Depot, some of which were honored at Saturday's ceremony. They say they are confident the community will care for the Depot in the years to come.

"This building wouldn't have been saved if it weren't for the great community spirit and cooperation of this community. It's still here today, and I have great assurance it will be here 100 years from now," said Bruce Yarnall, who was instrumental in the building's restoration.

The weekend also marks Barnesville High School Alumni weekend, so many people returning to the Village vividly remember the days the Depot was in business.