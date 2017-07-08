The Festival of India, or Ratha Yatra festival, returned to Heritage Port Saturday for the second consecutive year.

The Festival of India is an ancient Indian cultural event, and is celebrated all over the world to promote peace.

ISKCON New Vrindaban hosts the event, which is free to the public. There is live music, Indian cultural dance, yoga classes, meditation sessions, and activities for the kids.

ISKCON New Vrindaban Communications Director Vrindavan Das says they're thankful they get to celebrate and bring the festival to Wheeling, "As you can see there are different vendors where people can come learn about this culture, and they can taste our food; they can learn about mediation, yoga, and so on."

The event goes on at Heritage Port until 9:00 Saturday night.