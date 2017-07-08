Plane Crash Investigation Continues

UPDATE 7:30 p.m. Sunday:

The investigation into the crash is continuing. Authorities have not yet been able to recover the bodies of the people on board, or identify the remains.

UPDATE 11:10 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway patrol tells 7News there are reports of multiple fatalities in connection to the plane crash in Washington County, OH. They also tell us the FAA is on scene working the investigation.

A plane crash north of Beverly in Washington County, Ohio has been confirmed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to the Cambridge post, a call came in around 12:03 p.m. Saturday that a plane had gone missing mid-flight. They then located the 4-seater plane about an hour later in Washington County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tell us they're unsure how many people were aboard the aircraft when it went down, and that it's still under investigation.

