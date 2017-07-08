Two Confirmed Dead As Plane Crash Investigation Continues

UPDATE 10:58 a.m. Monday:

An investigation is continuing after a plane crashed near the village of Beverly, Ohio on Saturday, July 8th.

The plane was reported missing at 12:03 p.m.

According to officials, Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation, along with the Civil Air Patrol, were able to locate the crash scene in an abandoned retention pond. Units were dispatched to examine the wreckage at the scene.

The Washington County Coroner was on scene to confirm the deaths of two passengers.

The names of the passengers will be released pending next of kin notification.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m. Sunday:

The investigation into the crash is continuing. Authorities have not yet been able to recover the bodies of the people on board, or identify the remains.

UPDATE 11:10 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway patrol tells 7News there are reports of multiple fatalities in connection to the plane crash in Washington County, OH. They also tell us the FAA is on scene working the investigation.

We'll continue to update you as we learn more.

ORIGINAL:

A plane crash north of Beverly in Washington County, Ohio has been confirmed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to the Cambridge post, a call came in around 12:03 p.m. Saturday that a plane had gone missing mid-flight. They then located the 4-seater plane about an hour later in Washington County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tell us they're unsure how many people were aboard the aircraft when it went down, and that it's still under investigation.

We'll continue to bring you updates as we learn more.