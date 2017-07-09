Dozens of Dead Cats Found Inside Bins in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Police said another 50 dead cats and kittens were found Friday inside a Lawrenceville house from which a total of about 100 cats have been removed in recent months.

Pittsburgh police Officer Christine Luffey said many of the decomposed animals were found inside cat litter containers with lids on them at the 45th Street home of Marcia DiNardo, 67, and Thomas Crory, 59.

"Cat hoarding is awful, and it needs to stop," said Luffey. "Animals suffer in silence, and we need people to be their voices."

The couple were wrapping other cat bodies in newspapers and putting them in plastic bags, police said.

"This is heartbreaking," Luffey said.

Three living cats were found in the house and removed by Animal Care & Control workers. The Homeless Cat Management Team was also assisting at the home.

Online dockets show that DiNardo, 67, and Crory, 59, are facing dozens of counts of animal cruelty. Both were handcuffed and taken to UPMC Mercy for mental health evaluations.

Police arrested Marcia Dinardo and Thomas Crory this afternoon. They discovered at least 50 decomposing cats inside the house! @WTAE pic.twitter.com/TFxCOSpIks — Alyssa Raymond (@AlyssaRaymond) July 7, 2017

As Crory was leaving the house, he acknowledged putting the cats in the bins and told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 he has been storing dead cats for at least a year.

"I did not get a chance to bury them," said Crory. "I actually wanted them cremated. Every time I got the money to do it something would go awry."

Luffey says they have dealt with more cat hoarding situations in Pittsburgh this year than ever before. She believes it is because more people are speaking up, and she hopes they continue to do so.

"If you know of someone hoarding animals, the best thing you can do for that person and those animals is to report it," Luffey said. "Do not let it go. Trust me. The animals are suffering, and so are the people."