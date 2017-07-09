Ohio Senator Afraid Residents Battling Addiction will Lose Healthcare

As the healthcare battle continues in the United States, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is speaking out in fear that more than 200,000 Ohioans battling addiction could lose their coverage.

Just this week, Brown made a stop in Youngstown where he spoke with law enforcement, hospitals, and addiction specialists about what the proposed healthcare bill would mean for people currently covered by Medicaid expansion.

Brown argues that the expansion in place under the Affordable Care Act is the most important tool for the treatment of opioid addiction in Ohio.

"If somebody has cancer, you don't cancel their insurance and then take care of it with a federal grant. You need wrap-around insurance and opioid treatment. You need education and prevention and medication assisted therapy and counseling all together to prevent addiction and then to treat addiction. And to do it with a federal grant makes no sense," Senator Brown said.

According to his website, Ohio spent nearly $1 billion dollars to fight the opioid epidemic last year alone.