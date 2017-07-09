West Virginia Attorney General Warns of Summer E-Mail Scams

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wants to warn summer travelers about a new email scam.

The scammers allegedly send emails on behalf of the state department of motor vehicles telling the user they have outstanding traffic fines.

The emails demand payment within 48 hours or risk losing your license. Such emails amount to a phishing scam.

Links within the in the email actually contain malware that can expose your computer to viruses.

Please remember to handle all electronic communication with care.

If you do receive these emails here are some things you want to make sure to do:

Confirm such emails are legitimate by contacting the agency in question.

Keep an eye out for signs of phishing such as poor spelling and grammar or the web address not matching the legitimate website.

Not open unexpected attachments. They may contain malware.

Never send sensitive or personal information online. Legitimate government agencies and businesses will not ask for such information via email.

Use strong passwords to protect personal information.

Consumers with questions can contact the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov