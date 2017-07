Investigations are continuing after a major crash in Washington County, Pa. Sunday evening.

Authorities report a truck collided with two motorcycles on Route 519 in Somerset Township.

Police say the truck was driven by a 17-year-old who crashed into the two motorcyclists at 7:30 Sunday night.

Dean M. Schreiner and Gregory S. Schmotzer were taken to Allegheny General Hospital with severe injuries.

The identity of the driver of the truck has not been released.