100-year-old woman says wine keeps her going

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine resident celebrating her 100th birthday says wine is the secret to her longevity.

WCSH-TV reports Florence Bearse, of Bangor, turned 100 on Thursday. The Massachusetts native dedicated her life to running a restaurant and serving others before retiring.

The centenarian is known for both her sense of humor and her no-nonsense attitude at the Westgate Center for Rehabilitation.

Bearse says she also likes her wine. She also tells WABI-TV that people shouldn’t “take any baloney” if they want to live to be 100.