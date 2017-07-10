City of Wheeling Encourages Residents to Double Recycling Output

The city of Wheeling has set a goal of doubling its recycling output by the end of 2017.

Each month, Wheeling collects 19 tons of recyclables as compared to 1500 tons of trash.

According to marketing and community relations specialist Allison Skibo, the city's landfill fees are about $34,000 per month.

“We are launching a campaign to encourage residents to take advantage of the City’s recycling program,” said Skibo. “Part of the campaign involves educating the community about the City’s process as well as sharing our monthly collection statistics so we can track our progress together.”

If more people recycled, that could lead to less trash, decreasing the landfill expenses and directly saving your tax dollars.

Newspapers, magazines, office paper, and metal cans are currently accepted.

An ad hoc committee on recycling, organized by Councilman Brian Wilson is considering options to expand the list of accepted materials to include cardboard and plastics to make it easier for residents.

If you're interested in doing your part, residents that need a bin can purchase one for $13.60 by calling the City's Finance Department or by visiting Suite 109 in the City-County Building. New residents can sign up for recycling service when they set up their account with the Water Department.

After purchasing a bin, there are no fees for pick-up.