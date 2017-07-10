Warning about Jayden K. Smith is just another Facebook hoax

(WTNH)– Another fake Facebook warning is circulating throughout the social media site Monday.

Facebook users are being duped into sharing another hoax message, this time warning others not to accept friend requests from an account with the name Jayden K. Smith. The message is sent via Facebook messenger with a warning of a hacker with that name having a system connected to your Facebook account.

While people think they are helping by sharing the warning, it is all just another hoax. According to the Telegraph, there is no evidence of any account with that name going on friend requesting sprees nor would they be able to hack into your account just by becoming your friend.

Mass friend requests are also against Facebook’s terms and conditions because of spam.

Brian Kelly, chief information security officer at Quinnipiac University, explained more on the hoax and why you shouldn’t accept stranger’s friend requests in the statement below: