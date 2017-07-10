West Virginia Business College Closes

West Virginia Business College has closed early for the quarter.
Officials with the college sent out a message to students at the Wheeling and Fort Nutter campuses the school is closed for the July 2017 quarter. School officials said enrollment is down which is causing financial issues.
The school has also been in a battle with state officials over the status of their accreditation.
All student information has been given to West Virginia Junior College and Salem University.
WTRF
