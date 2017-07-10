Wheeling Nailers Help with Emergency Appeal for Blood

The Ohio Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross received some much needed help from none other than the Wheeling Nailers on Monday.

The help could not have come at a better time, because the American Red Cross is making an emergency appeal for blood donations all across the country. The Wheeling Nailers answered the call with their annual blood drive. Red cross officials say it couldn't come at a better time.

"Around 20 to 25 percent of our donations come from college or high school students who are out. So during the summer they we are down twenty percent, at least. So this is an emergency appeal," said Phyllis Riccodonna.

This is the fourth year the Nailers have hosted the summer blood dive. Nailers radio broadcaster DJ Abisalih said this is just one way the team can give back to the community that supports them throughout the season.

"It's not just about selling the ticketes or getting the players to the next level. It's about being part of the community and getting involved with good organizations like the American Red Cross who help those in need we want to be a part of that," Abisalih said.

One person who is no stranger to area blood drives is Wheeling resident John Habak. He has donated at the Nailers blood drive every year.

He said donating blood is something of a privilege and something that is very special to him. "It's very humbling to me that my blood can be used for someone else who is in need. I feel blessed by God to share and this is a very small thing I can do to help my fellow men and women and it's just an honor to be able to give," said Habak.

Red Cross officials said they are hoping to raise nearly one hundred units of blood. .