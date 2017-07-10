Local Professor Believes Russian Cyber Attacks Are A Power Play

It's made headlines for months --- Russia attacks the U.S. online.

While the recent attacks seem unnerving, Franciscan University Director of E-Learning Dr. Cory Maloney believes the attacks are simply a power play.

"There's just this power struggle, I think, still with them because they're a major force and we're a major force in the world, so there's this constant battle. One is just for power, to say we have power over you in some way, and if you can hack into other countries, you know, enemies as it is, their military systems, you can control it and you can stop disasters," said Maloney.

However, it's not just Russia.

Numerous countries, including the U.S., hack others to steal information, to gain insight on trade secrets, to have a social influence, and much more.

Plus, with the increasing reliance on technology, everyone is more vulnerable to attacks.

"We're so dependent on technology, personally, individually and also in our corporations and in our government. I mean, our healthcare now is all electronic, so everything becomes electronic, that makes us all more vulnerable to these things. So, it's scary. It's scary to live in a world where so much power is in the technology and in the data," Maloney said.

With that power, comes attacks.

Maloney says cyber attacks are now being linked to terrorism, and they're considered even more serious because you don't know how much damage they can do or where to even find them.

The United States is working hard to provide security though, by partnering with industries and academic entities.