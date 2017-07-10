Local Travel Agents Offer Travel Scam Advice

We work all year long, planning and anticipating our summer vacation. But scammers are ramping up their game, claiming we've won everything from a free cruise to a time share.

One Wheeling travel agent has advice that can save us time, money and heartache.

Bill Bryson is the owner of Uniglobe Travel: He said, "Sometimes those time shares are lurking in the shadows there and they are basically betting whatever amount of money, a TV, a hundred dollar bill, tickets to something, that they can sell you the time share and therefore come out way ahead."

They said in some places like Mexico, time share salesmen are lined up at the airport, trying to convince you as you step off the plane.

Uniglobe Travel Manager Judy Lawhead said, "Well my brother in law thought he might be interested in a time share so we decided to go on the presentation. It took up our whole day, and when they found out I was a travel agent, they just pushed me to the side. They did not want anything to do with me."

They advise people to walk straight to their ground transportation, and don't make eye contact.

As for those who call on the phone, their advice is to just hang up.