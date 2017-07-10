Hancock County Man Convicted of Drug Charge

A Weirton man has been convicted of distribution of a controlled substance.

John Anthony Lamantia, 60, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Controlled Substances Outside the Course of Professional Practice” on Monday. Lamantia admitted to distributing alprazolam in Brooke County in April 2016.

Lamantia faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah W. Montoro prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.