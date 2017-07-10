Belmont County Prosecutor Clarifies Charges Surrounding Murder Case

Murder charges filed against four people in Belmont County have left the public baffled.

The reason why so many people are confused is that none of the four people charged with that murder pulled the trigger. In fact, one of them was shot in the process. It happened June 7th in Bellaire. One man died, and the other survived.

Prosecutor Dan Fry said a carload of four people went to a Bellaire home in order to break in and steal drugs. Two of them who were wearing masks tried to get inside the house, but a man in the house fired a gun in defense.

Now that man is not charged, but the alleged would-be robbers are, "During the commission of that felony offense, an individual was killed. So everyone involved in that offense, including the ones that planned it at home in West Virginia, came here in the car, and specifically the two that went up to the house including the one who died, all of those are potentially culpable for the death of that individual," Fry said.

James McMasters and Michael Posey, both of Bellaire, and Thomas Grubba of Wheeling are facing murder charges. There is a fourth suspect, a woman, who has not yet been found or served with arrest papers.

The man in the house who fired the shots is not charged with anything at this time. He was presumably acting in self-defense, but the investigation continues.