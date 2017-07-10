WVU Medicine Children's Hospital Transport Team Always on Standby

No matter the time, if your family is in critical need of care, whether it's complications with a pregnancy and delivery or your child has experienced an emergency situation, there is a way to the care you need. If that means going to WVU Medicine Children's Hospital in Morgantown, there's a team on standby ready to help.

In a moments notice, the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital Transport Team is on the road or in the sky, and in some cases they're using both modes of transportation, "Our team, basically, inside the ambulance and inside the helicopter we are an ICU, and intensive care unit, on wheels or in flight and so we bring everything that we have here at the hospital and we bring the expertise to them, to help them with the patient and to bring the patient back here," said WVU Medicine Children's Hospital Transport Team Supervisor, Cathy Richards.

The team consists of four or five people made up of registered nurses, respiratory therapists, and in cases involved really small babies or preemies nurse practitioners. Once they get the call for care, the team assembles they take off, literally, "We go in the state of West Virginia and surrounding areas that call us. We are here at the hospital 24/7. We are on-call at anytime they need us, we're ready to go out and bring these patients back here," Richards said.

Their team travels with state-of-the-art equipment working to provide the best level of care they can and the most important thing to them is making sure your family is taken care and they couldn't do that if wasn't for their incredible teamwork during those trying times, "To me the twin transports are the epitome of teamwork and collaboration and what makes up the team and what makes up WVU Medicine Children's," Richards added.

Of course, all of this is made possible with your help. It's thanks to the donations they receive and those of you who attend the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital Galas that allow them to provide these services, "I'm very, very thankful for everything they do for the transport team. They have provided us with many things, our stretchers, our isolets, our uniforms, our equipment, a multitude that the gala has provided my team with," Richards concluded.

The WVU Medicine Children's Hospital Gala, "Magic in Wonderland" is on August 5th at Oglebay's Glessner Auditorium. If you would like to learn more or donate click here.