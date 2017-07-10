Weirton Police Department To Potentially Get Salary Increase

One group of officials in the city of Weirton will more than likely see a salary increase, but there is a tradeoff. After negotiating a contract for some time, the Weirton police department has decided to give their men and women a pay raise.

Most of the police officers will see a $1.77 cent increase, and sergeants, captains, etc. Will see an increase of a few more cents from that $1.77 depending on the class, but there is a tradeoff to this deal. All police officers will be responsible for their own health insurance deductible rather than having almost all of full benefits for free.

According to Weirton's city manager Travis Blosser, this stems from the rising health insurance costs, and that this was the best way to go. He said, "By doing that and making that change in health insurance, it has allowed our health insurance growth rate to slow which is extremely important. And the conversation we had with our collective bargain units and all of our employees in general for the city of Weirton is that we cannot control health insurance expenses anymore with the same way we control salary increases."

Now the contract still has to go through a second hearing before it becomes signed and official with the FOP. Because Blosser has helped negotiate the contract, he says that once it's put forth in front of him, he will sign the contract, and that is expected to take place in about a month around mid August.

