Celebrate 7-11 With Free Slurpees

Time to head to 7-Eleven and grab a Slurpee!
7-Eleven will be giving out free small Slurpees to everyone as the company celebrates its 90th birthday.
Stores are estimated to give away around 9 million free small Slurpee drinks from 11 in the morning until 7 at night, or while supplies last.
You can also try the new Cotton Candy flavored Slurpee this year.
If you buy a Slurpee from July 12th to the 18th and scan the mobile app, you will get 11 free Slurpee drinks.
These coupons may be redeemed one at a time, or all at once, by August 31st of this year.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.