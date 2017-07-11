Celebrate 7-11 With Free Slurpees

Time to head to 7-Eleven and grab a Slurpee!

7-Eleven will be giving out free small Slurpees to everyone as the company celebrates its 90th birthday.

Stores are estimated to give away around 9 million free small Slurpee drinks from 11 in the morning until 7 at night, or while supplies last.

You can also try the new Cotton Candy flavored Slurpee this year.

If you buy a Slurpee from July 12th to the 18th and scan the mobile app, you will get 11 free Slurpee drinks.

These coupons may be redeemed one at a time, or all at once, by August 31st of this year.