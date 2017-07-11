Suspect in Bellaire Murder Arrested

The fourth suspect in a Bellaire murder investigation is behind bars right now.
Diane Kuri was arrested Tuesday morning in Claysville, Pennsylvania.
Kuri was allegedly part of the group that tried to break into a home in Bellaire and steal drugs.
Two people were shot during the incident, leaving one man dead and the other seriously injured.
Police say she didn't pull the trigger, but can still be charged with murder because she was committing a felony.
