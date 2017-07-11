New Efforts Launched to Retrain Coal Workers in West Virginia

There are new efforts to retrain workers in West Virginia, especially those displaced from the coal industry.

Governor Justice met with members of the Laborers International Union of North America on Tuesday.

It has launched a retraining program to help former coal miners, and others who have lost jobs in the state's changing economy.

The Governor and union believe many of them can be employed as highway workers, if the state road bond referendum is approved by voters on October 7th.

"You're offering or starting an initiative within West Virginia that's going to bring employment to people that are struggling today," said Governor Justice.

"I am a former Unites States Navy veteran, and a former coal miner of West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Work was struggling," said former coal worker, Chris Thatcher.

The Governor says he still believes there are jobs in the coal industry, which has seen an upturn in production and employment for the past ten months.

But overall, he says the state must diversity its economy in other areas.