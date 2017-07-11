BDC Executives Promote W. Va. Resources in Japan

BDC Executive Director Pat Ford is back from his third business mission trip to Japan.

Ford and several others were gone for 10-days to visit the Asian nation with whom the Mountain State has been friendly with for more than 25 years.

While there, the team attended 130 meetings, all with the purpose of highlighting the benefits of international companies located in West Virginia.

Ford says he feels the trip was successful, as the group strengthened relationships, built new ones, and promoted the resources the Northern Panhandle can provide.

"We met with them at this particular time when automotive investment continues to increase, steel jobs continue to increase, and our workforce and our available real estate inventory is primed to meet their demands," Ford said.

Ford says he's confident Japanese investment will continue here in the Northern Panhandle, because our workforce is a great match for the Japanese culture and work ethic.