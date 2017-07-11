Summer Car Care Is Vital

Summer is just as challenging to your vehicle as winter.

Whether you're planning a vacation or a stay-cation, your vehicle can make or break the experience.

In Wheeling, the owner of ASAP Auto Care offers some summer car care tips to keep us safe on the roads.

First, Larry Witzberger says good quality windshield wiper blades are important.

He says there's nothing worse than learning in the middle of a sudden rainstorm that your wiper blades don't even touch the glass.

He also says you need to keep an eye on the health of your battery.

"Most people think of batteries failing in the winter time," said Witzberger. "But the heat is just as deadly on the battery as the winter is. And the belts are rubber. They get hot. They slip. And it only takes you five minutes to check your antifreeze, to make sure it is at a good level. We have a dipstick. Just put it in. It changes to one color if it's good, to another color if it's bad."

Witzberger says it's important to check the tread on your tires.

He says bald tires will contribute to hydroplaning during a summer rainstorm.

He also says to check your car's alignment, because tires are softer in summer due to heat.