One Wellsburg Group Is Dedicated In Making Their City Thrive Again

Making their city thrive again.

That's what Wellsburg's Urban Redevelopment Authority is working to do.

URA Co-Chair Frank Johnson said their first target is to make the city a place younger crowds would relocate to.



"The overall goal is to bring business into our town, increase the population of our town, get community involvement, and we want to bring aesthetics back to the community to help bring other folks back into our community.")



Making this happen isn't easy though.

Currently, the URA is made up of only seven volunteers and their resources are low.

However, members said no amount of money or resources will stop them.

Board Member Brian Tennant said their goal is to revitalize the city by creating opportunities for people to come, visit and even stay.

"I would like to see property values increase and more talk and chatter about why Wellsburg? Why should I come and live in Wellsburg? Why should I come visit there? We're hoping that with our efforts, there's going to be a reason for people to come and stay.")



Some of the main areas for redevelopment include areas along route 2, the downtown area, Brooke Glass and Wellsburg Middle School.

The URA recently joined with the Business Development Corporation to receive funds for these projects and to help them better achieve their goals.