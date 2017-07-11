WV Attorney General Running for Senate

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says those in the panhandles know what it's like to be disrespected by those in the "golden dome" down in Charleston.

He tells 7News this is why it's so important for him to take over Democratic Senator Joe Manchin's seat.

Morrisey says another big reason he wants to join the US Senate is because of the bigger platform he'll have to make changes in the state regarding things like substance abuse and healthcare, among others. He believes what he's done as Attorney General is what truly sets him apart.

"My opponents they don't have that kind of record, why? Because I don't think they're conservative, and, two, they didn't focus on getting things done," Morrisey told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "I don't think this is about what you say, it's about what you do and my whole time in office has been about what I can get done for the people of this state."

Morrisey went on to say that he's not trying to take away anything Senator Manchin has done, but he believes Manchin doesn't "take a seat at the table" and just goes along for the ride. While he would roll up his sleeves and get things done.

Attorney General Morrisey still has to get past the Republican primary race which, at this time, features West Virginia's Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins and Coal Miner Bo Copley.