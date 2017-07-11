Sexual Abuse Case Continues in Ohio County

The trial for Matthew William Gates has wrapped up for the second day, Tuesday.

The alleged victim told the court today that she never willingly participated in any acts with Gates, which she said began when she was just 13. Gates was arrested last year for two alleged sexual abuse incidents; one in 2012 and another in 2015.

The alleged victim continued to say she had a few chances over the years to say something to police, but never did because she was too afraid. The victim took the stand today and said the assault did happen.

"Did Matthew Gates ever touch you? Yes. Did it happen ages of 16? Yes ma'am. 17? Yes. More than once? Yes. About how many times? About twice a week, maybe three," said the alleged victim.

The court also listened to an interview between the investigator and Gates. He is charged with 7 counts of sexual abuse by a custodian.

The Gates' trial will continue tomorrow, and 7news will keep you updated.