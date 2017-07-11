Body Found in Ohio River Identified As Dowd Jr.

New developments with a body pulled from the Ohio River.

Wheeling Police Officials have confirmed that the body pulled from the Ohio River last Thursday is, in fact, that of Jerry Dowd Jr. Of Wheeling.

Dowd fell into the river during a boating trip with friends back on the July fourth and his body was found two days later.

According to the Kepner Funeral Home website, services will be held on Friday at Oglebay's Glessner Auditorium.