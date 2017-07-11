Beloved Shadyside Resident Honored Posthumously with Monument

The Village of Shadyside has a new monument on "The Loop" to honor a longtime resident and teacher.

It is in memory of Pauline Swamberg, who left $325,000 dollars to the community after her death 19 years ago.

Her donation was also used as the matching funds for an ODOT "Streetscape" project, which allowed the town to get new curbs, sidewalks and lighting.

A few years ago when crews were working on a project, they dug up some old bricks and the Village saved them. The bricks now line the digital sign with Swamberg's name at the top.

"She was loved by many people. You still get on Facebook and the students that she had post different things and they really, really loved Miss Swamberg," said Tim Merryman, President of Shadyside Council.

Merryman said without Swamberg's generous donation, the Village would not have been able to get those matching grants to make some big improvements to Shadyside.