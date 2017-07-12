14-year-old girl dies in bathtub after being electrocuted by cellphone

TEXAS (KRON) – A community is in mourning after the tragic death of a 14-year-old girl.

Her family says Madison Coe was electrocuted while taking a bath, when she grabbed her cell phone that was plugged in the wall charging.

“There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” her grandmother Donna O’Guinn said.

“I call her my shining star,” she said. “She was very smart. Very good student in school. She just loved life.”

The talented teen played basketball, played tuba in her middle school band, and had a reputation for being positive and kind toward everyone around her.

Now, Madison’s family is trying to prevent the same thing from happening to anyone else.

A Facebook post by the family continues to be shared.

Her grandmother had this to say about the post:

“It’s overwhelming to realize that there are people that we don’t even know and we’ll probably never even meet that have taken this message and shared it to protect another child or even an adult. We don’t want to lose anybody.”

