Congressmen Introduce Article of Impeachment Against President T - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Congressmen Introduce Article of Impeachment Against President Trump

Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for High Crimes and Misdemeanors.

Representatives Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Al Green (D-TX) announced the article Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Rep. Sherman says he believes that Trump's conversations with and firing of former FBI Director James Comey constitute Obstruction of Justice.

"I am pleased that Congressman Al Green (D-TX) has joined me in filing Articles of Impeachment against Donald J. Trump.  We now begin the effort to force the House Judiciary Committee to hold hearings on Obstruction of Justice and Russian interference in our election," Sherman said in his statement. 

Sherman says that filing the Articles of Impeachment "is the first step on a very long road.  But if the impulsive incompetency continues, then eventually—many, many months from now—Republicans will join the impeachment effort."

