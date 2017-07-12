Marshall County FRN working to help families keep their homes clean

The Marshall County FRN has partnered with other local organizations to help families keep their homes clean.

Cleaning and other household items are not covered by SNAP benefits, and organizers with the FRN say they saw a need for things like laundry detergent, multipurpose cleaners, and paper towels.

Through frugal purchases and donations, they have put together baskets that will be distributed to families in need.

"Our plan is to do approximately 30 baskets. Right now, we're starting with 11, and we're donating them to the Department of Health and Human Resources, to Helping Heroes, and to our soup kitchen to make sure that their families can have access to these cleaning supplies. This gives them an opportunity to utilize their funding or money in another way," said Executive Director Stacie Dei.

If you would like to make a donation of any household items or cleaning supplies, you can contact the Marshall County FRN at 304-845-3300.