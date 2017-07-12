Two Men Plead Not Guilty to Separate Child Sex Crimes

Two men in Jefferson County plead not guilty to child sex crimes on Wednesday.

Deondraye Jones, 20, has been charged with gross sexual imposition and pandering obscenity involving an 8-year-old girl.

The alleged incident happened on May 25th. Jones is out on bond, and is not have no contact with the victim.

Terry Clifton Jr., 40, was also arraigned.

Clifton was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl. That incident allegedly happened on June 27th.

Clifton is also out on bond, and is to have no contact with the victim.

