Plaza West Fest Provides Fun for Whole Family

Plaza West Fest is underway in Belmont County.

This is the 21st year Riesbeck's and the Citizen's Bank have held the festival.

This family-friendly festival was supposed to be held on Tuesday, but had to be delayed due of rain.

The change in date didn't affect the turnout.

This year's event features clowns, face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon animals, and games.Lots of people are hear to enjoy live music, the kids' corner, free food, and fireworks.

Of course, all the proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

The festival will continue until 9 p.m.