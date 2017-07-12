Cameron residents say mining ruined their homes

Residents in Cameron say they never had these type of issues until a few months ago when Murray Energy began the mining of a nearby long-wall panel.

The residents believe, they mined too far past their permit, Murray Energy says that's not the case. They're telling 7News they want the company to pay for the destruction it's causing inside their homes.

"I've lived here for 52 years on the same street, and I've lived at my home for 37 years," Cameron resident Beth Howard told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "All of a sudden, everything started crumbling and falling and leaking, it's a mess."

Each person in Wednesday's meeting told me they've experienced cracking in the foundation of their homes, the siding of their buildings are coming off, and one resident had her cabinets fall off the wall. They say it's something they can't afford to fix themselves.

"There's a lot of people on a fixed income that can't do this," said Cameron resident Tom Finnegan. "There's a lot of us that don't have mine subsidence insurance, so we feel the operator oughta be made to pay the people to fix their homes. Which he should, it's his responsibility; he did this."

When Finnegan mentioned the cabinet falling to a Murray representative they said it was probably just termites, but these residents think the timing of all this is too much of a coincidence.

"There was all of us on that street, it all happened within a couple weeks of each other," Howard said. "It wasn't just like, when it was my property I wrote it off after a week or so. Then, the rest of them were complaining and I'm thinking something's not right."

The group of residents reached out to the Department of Environmental Protection about this issue 3 months ago, and haven't heard anything back since they took photos of the area. Now these residents just want something done.

"I'd like to see them drill a core hole to determine he did do that," said Finnegan. "Which we all feel that he did cause we're all coal miners."

7News reached out to Murray Energy spokesman Gary Broadbent released a statement saying, "The Marshall County Coal Company confirms that all of its mining was within the permitted boundaries and conducted in a manner consistent with the law. We are closely monitoring everything to mitigate any potential damage caused by subsidence."

For the residence, this is a matter of their livelihoods.

"I've lived there that many years, that's my home and I don't want to lose it but I don't have no choice it don't look like," Howard said.

Broadbent has spoken to us before and said they will ensure road damage on US 250 from mining will be completely repaired.