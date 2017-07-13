Wheeling Police Investigate Alleged Stabbing on Island

Wheeling Police are currently investigating an alleged stabbing on Wheeling Island.

At approximately 3 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the Ohio Valley Medical Center where a man was being treated for stab wounds.

The victim stated that he was leaving the Third Alarm Bar area on Wheeling Island with a female, when an unknown person, or persons, stabbed him multiple times.

According to police, the victim self-transported themselves to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

The case is still an active investigation. Stay with 7News as updates become available.