Verizon data of 6 million users leaked online

(WFLA) – Personal data of six million Verizon customers has leaked online, the company confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

According to CNN, the security issue was uncovered by research by cyber security firm UpGuard.

UpGuard said the leak was caused by a “misconfigured security setting on a cloud server due to human error.”

Verizon confirmed to CNN that no theft of customer information occurred during the leak.

Verizon was reportedly alerted to the leak on June 13 and the security hole was closed June 22.