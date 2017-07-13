Local Law Firm Takes on Quicken Loans in Court

Quicken Loans has to pay millions of dollars after they breached contract with more than 2,000 customers.

Bordas and Bordas took on the corporation in court and came out victorious.

The case stems from the company's practice of suggesting values to appraisers who were conducting appraisals of homes for the company as part of their mortgage lending practice.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey released a 74-page opinion stating that Quicken Loans now has to pay more than $11 million in damages.

"It serves as a warning to corporate American to do the right thing, to follow the law, to follow consumer protection laws, and to avoid hurting the people who they promise to serve," Jim Bordas.

Bordas continued to say they are proud of they work they were able to do for the people victimized by the company's practices.