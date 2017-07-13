Three Arraigned in Bellaire Murder Case

Three suspects connected to a Bellaire murder investigation appeared in court Thursday morning.

Michael Posey and James McMasters, both of Bellaire, have been charged with identical counts of robbery, aggravated burglary, murder, and complicity. Their bond was set at $1 million each.

If convicted, the two could face life in prison.

The fatal shooting of Joshua Gorayeb reportedly happened when a group of four people allegedly tried to break into a Bellaire woman's home to steal drugs.

That woman, Lola Eden, was arraigned also.

Eden is facing charges of trafficking and possession, along with evidence tampering.

Her bond is set at $100,000.