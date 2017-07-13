Concert Goers Urged to Stay Safe in the Sun

With summer in full swing, it's that time of year for outdoor concerts.

Many concert goers tailgate before the events and spend all day out in the sun. And while you're having fun at these events, it's important to keep your body in shape.

Dehydration is a big concern at the concerts as many people will drink alcohol instead of water.

A local doctor gave his tips on how to stay safe in the sun.

"Sun screen you know make sure it's applied especially if it is a sunny day and a good practice is if you are drinking a beer drink a bottle of water. One water for every beer you drink. Make sure you keep hydrated. If you are intoxicated, you will not feel the effects of dehydration very much," said Neal Aulick, Emstar Medical Director at OVMC and EORH.

Cooling towels for your neck and head are also beneficial if the the temperatures are too high.