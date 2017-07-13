Rainy Day Blues: Doctor Discusses Effect of Gloomy Weather on the Body

It's probably safe to say that most of us are sick of the gloomy, rainy weather we've experienced over the past week.

Studies show that it can have an impact on your mood, energy level, and even your apatite. Researchers say that lack of sunlight can reduce serotonin levels in the brain.

It's a chemical that can affect behavior, sleep patterns and digestion.

Doctors say one way to increase energy levels is to find some way to stay active.

"There are many thing that can be done indoors. There are things you can find to do socially with friends indoors. And even exercising joining an exercise club like our Wellness Center so that you can maintain a level of activity even when the weather is not very inviting," said Dr. John McFadden, Clinical Psychologist at Wheeling Hospital.

The good news for everyone is that the weather should improve by this weekend