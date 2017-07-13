Local legislators react to CNBC article, Governor's statement

The headline of a recent CNBC article reads that West Virginia is in an "economic death spiral," citing a recent decrease in mining jobs by 40 percent in the last five years.

After the article's publication, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice bit back, saying the death spiral can be blamed on the Legislature's unwillingness to change.

Some members of the legislature share his frustration.

"I don't disagree with the Governor on that. I think that given the way the leadership handled both the regular session this time and the special session for the budget, it's just more of the same. Granted, the problem didn't start during this session, we did nothing in this session to change direction and fix the problem either," said Delegate Joe Canestraro.

Others feel it is not exactly fair to point fingers at the current Legislature, because even if they would have adopted Justice's Save Our State plan, the changes would not have gone into effect until July 1st at the earliest, thus not impacting the ranking.

State Senator Mike Maroney says although a bit theatrical, he thinks the Governor's reaction show his dedication to the state.

"He obviously has a passion, and he cares and has an idea of how we should proceed. The Senate has an idea of how we should proceed, and the House has an idea of how we should proceed. The problem is they're not all the same," said Maroney.

Both legislators agree changes need to happen in the Mountain State to improve the economy and that representatives from both sides of the aisle will need to come together.

