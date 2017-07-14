Memorial Held for Jerry Dowd Jr.

A community will honor a loved one who lost his life in a tragic incident.

A memorial will be held on Friday for Jerry Dowd, Jr., who died after falling into the Ohio River.

Dowd, 32, fell off of a boat while celebrating the Fourth of July. Police received a call about him falling into the river just after midnight.

After almost two days of searching, officials located his body in the back channel of the river.

Investigations are also continuing into what exactly led up to Dowd Jr. falling into the river.

There will be a visitation for Dowd at Oglebay's Glessner Auditorium at noon.

A service will follow at 1 p.m.