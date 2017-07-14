Two Arrested for Possession of Meth, Cocaine

Two people were arrested Thursday evening on Wheeling Island after a routine traffic stop.

The Wheeling Police Department initiated a traffic stop for a defective brake light at approximately 10:25 p.m. on South York Street.

According to police, a K9 unit searched the vehicle, who made a positive alert for narcotics. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered methamphetamine, cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia.

Mishay Holman, 30, of Triadelphia and Nathan Dotson, 30, of Andes, New York, were both taken to the Northern Regional Jail.