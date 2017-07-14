What's Up, Ohio Valley! Summer Event Guide

It might feel like summer is starting to wind down, but that is not the case this weekend.

There's an event every night of the weekend in all different parts of the Valley.

No ticket to Jamboree in the Hills? Don't worry, there will be plenty of music to go around.

The Shades of Time will play classic oldies in Moundsville at the Riverfront Park on Friday.

Also on Friday, as part of the Downtown At Sundown Concerts Under the Stars Series, the Glenn Miller Orchestra will play Big Band Favorites in Weirton. The gates will open at 6.

On Sunday at Oglebay, you can hear the Hillbilly Gypsies and Jakob's Ferry Straggler.

Feeling like a movie night? You don't have to stay inside, there are two ways you can watch a movie outside with your family.

On Friday at Heritage Port, there will be a free showing of 'LaLa Land'.

Then on Saturday, there is a Dive in Movie at Wheeling Park. The movie is a surprise, but you can check out their Facebook page for a hint. Kids are $6.25 and Adults $7.25.

For more information, be sure to check out the Ohio Valley Summer Event Guide brought to you by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.

And if you grab that summer event guide now, you can plan some of your upcoming weekend events too. It lists activities all the way through September.

Everyone have a safe and fun weekend.