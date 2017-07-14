Catholic Central High School Names New Principal

STEUBENVILLE – Thomas J. Costello has been named principal of Catholic Central High School, Steubenville.

Father Thomas R. Nau, pastoral administrator of the school, announced the appointment, along with Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton and Permanent Deacon Paul D. Ward, director of the diocesan Office of Christian Formation and Schools.

Costello has a 32-year history in education, most recently serving as principal of Pope John XXIII High School in Sparta, New Jersey. There, he was responsible for the education of approximately 900 students and the direction of 125 faculty and staff.

The native New Jersian received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Scranton (Pennsylvania) and a master’s from East Stroudsburg University (Pennsylvania). Costello’s undergraduate degree was concentrated in biology; therefore, after obtaining it, he was a biology teacher for 16 years in New Jersey. During that time he, too, coached football, baseball, tennis and swimming. “I enjoyed sports and being with the student athletes,” he said. The master’s degree he received in public health enabled him to broaden his horizons, he said, as well as complemented his science background.

Throughout his years in education, Costello obtained principal and supervisor certifications and an Ed.S, which is a doctoral specialist in Catholic school leadership, management and policy. Costello continues to study for a doctorate, online with Walden University.

Costello holds membership in several organizations, including the National Catholic Educational Association, National Association of Secondary School Principals, the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development and Rotary. He has volunteered, as a baseball and basketball coach, serves his parish, St. Thomas the Apostle, Sandyston, New Jersey, as an extraordinary minister of holy Communion and is a fourth-degree Knights of Columbus.

Married for 32 years, Costello and his wife Cindy have five children, ranging in age from 30 to 17. The Costello’s youngest child, Joshua, will relocate with them from Branchville, New Jersey, to Steubenville. Two of the Costello children reside in California, one is a sophomore in college in Kansas and another is entering the Third Order Regular Franciscans at Loretto, Pennsylvania, in August.

Costello said his wife is a certified Theology of the Body instructor, the first such person certified through the Theology of the Body Institute. She works as a coordinator of family ministry and serves as an instructor for engaged couples. “She is looking forward to the Catholic culture in Steubenville,” Costello said.

The Costellos are familiar with the city, since one of their children graduated from Franciscan University and Joshua attended conferences at the university, where he met a number of Steubenville students. They will know some transients, also, since nieces of the Costellos will be enrolled at Franciscan University in the fall, as well as daughters and sons of friends from Scranton, he said.

Catholic Central’s new principal began work at the 320 West View school July 10. “The staff has been very welcoming and very accommodating,” Costello said. “Catholic Central is a wonderful school.”

Father Nau said to faculty and staff that with Costello’s leadership and their talents and self-giving spirit, “we look forward to our future.”

An open house for students and parents is planned for Aug. 3 at Catholic Central.