Disney unveils new Star Wars-themed lands coming in 2019

ANAHEIM, CA (KTVX)  – Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek revealed the  model of the two Star Wars-themed lands coming to Walt Disney World Resort, in Central Florida, and Disneyland Resort, in Southern California, in 2019.

The unveiling took place during a special media reception at the D23 Expo 2017 in Anaheim, Calif.

The model details the two attractions that will anchor the 14-acre lands – the largest single-themed land expansion in Disney history.

One of the attractions will offer guests a chance to pilot the Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission.

The other will put guests right in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

The model was on display at the Disney Parks pavilion at the D23 Expo 2017.

